When it comes to finding a place to live, many people want to know where up and coming areas in Sheffield are.

And The Star can help answer the question – by taking a look at the information from the last England and Wales census.

One of its results is a measure of household deprivation. By comparing the scores from the 2011 census with those from the 2021 census, we can see which neighbourhoods are less deprived than they were before.

There are lots of possible ways to measure household deprivation, and the method used by the Office for National Statistics doesn’t take income into account.

Instead, it looks at four different measures: unemployment, low qualification levels, poor health and bad housing.

Across England and Wales as a whole, more than half of households (52 per cent) were deprived in at least one of these four possible ways when the census took place in 2021 - that’s 12.8 million households.

But this is a fall from the decade before, when the figure was 58 per cent.

The census also divides England and Wales into more than 7,000 smaller areas of between 5,000 and 15,000 residents, called middle-layer super output areas.

For each of these areas, it publishes how many households were deprived in at least one of its four measures.

Here are the areas of Sheffield where the proportion of deprived households fell the most between 2011 and 2021, from 16th to first.

Shiregreen North In the Shiregreen North area, 34.3% of households were not deprived in 2021, an improvement on 2011 when the figure was 26.7%. It was 1516th most improved in England.

Richmond & Stradbroke In the Richmond & Stradbroke area, 37.1% of households were not deprived in 2021, an improvement on 2011 when the figure was 29.4%. It was 1433th most improved in England.

Charnock & Basegreen In the Charnock & Basegreen area, 45.3% of households were not deprived in 2021, an improvement on 2011 when the figure was 37.3%. It was 1240th most improved in England.