South Yorkshire wants your views on the future of our local nature

Local authorities across South Yorkshire are seeking the views of residents, businesses, and community organisations on the development of its Local Nature Recovery Strategy (LNRS).

Led by South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, the LNRS will develop actions to drive nature’s recovery across South Yorkshire. It is one of 48 strategies being developed across the country after the Government called for combined and local authorities to work together to improve our natural world.

From 20 August 2024, SYMCA will be running an online survey and a series of workshops and webinars as well as community engagement for people to find out about the LNRS and to have their say on how it is shaped.

As well as this, pop-up stalls will be held at shopping centres, nature reserves and other events across the region.

Shire Brook Valley Nature Reserve

The plan will cover all areas of South Yorkshire, including Sheffield, Rotherham, Doncaster, and Barnsley, and will look at how to safeguard natural habitats, further protect wildlife and plant life, and how to improve nature for the future for the benefit of both wildlife and people.

The South Yorkshire LNRS will be informed by this round of engagement, then go out for public consultation in early 2025 before being published later that year.

Councillor Kurtis Crossland, Chair of the Communities, Parks and Leisure Committee at Sheffield City Council, said:

“Sheffield is the one of Europe’s greenest cities, blessed with a range of parks, woodland and countryside.

"We are incredibly proud of green credentials, and we know how much the people of Sheffield value greenspace and biodiversity.

"We are already working with partners across South Yorkshire on projects such as such exploring the possibility of reintroducing beavers into Sheffield and surrounding areas because of the extensive, positive influence that they have on the environment and ecosystems. As well as around the Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve, where we have secured Species Survival Funding to improve green and blue spaces such as woodland, meadows, heathland, ponds, rivers and streams – helping to tackle nature and climate emergencies.

"That is why I would encourage everyone in Sheffield to get involved and have their say on how the new Local Nature Recovery Strategy is shaped so that we can protect our green spaces and continue our work of restoring habitats and reverse the decline of wildlife."

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, chairs the LNRS Advisory Panel which is made of 12 experts from across the region.

He added: “We desperately need to reverse the loss of wildlife, restore natural habitats and improve the environment in South Yorkshire for generations to come.

“Because protecting and restoring our natural habitats isn’t simply an added extra; it’s central to the ambition I have as South Yorkshire’s Mayor.

“It is vital that communities and businesses across South Yorkshire have the opportunity to shape our nature recovery strategy and ensure our plan works for everyone.

“By working together, we will not only protect our wildlife and green spaces but create a bold, ambitious plan to reverse the loss of wildlife, restore habitats and improve the natural environment that we’re so lucky to have on our doorstep.”

The engagement opens on 20 August 2024. The link to the survey can be found on the SYMCA website.