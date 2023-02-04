Sheffield's 9 steepest streets, including Blake Street and Conduit Road - according to our readers

Sheffield is known for its steep hills – but Blake Street really takes the biscuit.

According to officials at the Ordnance Survey, the organisation responsible for detailed maps of Sheffield and the rest of the UK, Blake Street, in Upperthorpe, is the steepest in the city.

Residents love the street, despite the challenges living on Sheffield’s steepest street present. Stuart Wyatt lives near the top of the street, and said it was not always fun to walk up. But he said: “We have fantastic views from my bedroom window and can see out over the whole of the city centre, and if we get snow it’s a hotbed for sledging. It’s a great place to live and it’s a nice community around here as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Intrigued as to what the other steepest streets are in the city, we asked our readers to cast their votes on Facebook and Twitter.

It's the steepest street in Sheffield - and this is the view from the top of Blake Street, in Upperthorpe

And the results are in. Have we missed any? Are there any other steep streets that we should have included?

Sharrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wincobank.

Woodseats.

Meersbrook.

Rivelin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malin Bridge

Stannington.