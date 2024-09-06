Sheffield recycling: New rules could be introduced across city - residents urged to have their say
These materials, as well as others like aluminium foil, aerosols and plastic films are not currently recycled from homes across the city and councils across England are developing ‘Simpler Recycling’ plans to meet reforms set out in the Environment Act 2021.
Councillor Joe Otten, Chair of Waste and Street Scene Committee, at Sheffield City Council, said: “It is important we deliver recycling services for our city that people feel they need and that we do everything we can to encourage people to recycle more and help better our planet for current and future generations.”
A consultation is being launched to better inform future recycling decisions made by the council and will quiz residents on:
- how full their blue and brown bins usually are on collection day
- how important it is to residents to recycle plastic tubs, trays, pots, aluminium foil, aerosols, cartons, plastic bags and wrapping
- options on bin sizes
- the frequency of bin collections
Coun Otten continued: “We really want to hear what people have to say as this consultation affects everyone...I encourage as many people as possible to complete the public consultation so that we can make the right decisions about Sheffield’s recycling services. The consultation closes on Sunday 20th October 2024, so make sure you have your say before then.”
The consultation can be found on Sheffield City Council’s ‘Have Your Say website’ here.
The plans mean that from March 31, 2026, plastic pots, tubs, trays, cartons, aluminium foil, and aerosols will be recycled, with plastic films to follow by March 31, 2027.
