Eco campaigners from the group Extinction Rebellion have dropped a huge banner over a major Sheffield road ahead of a big protest.

Climate activists unfurled the poster over Sheffield Parkway at the Park Square roundabout near the city centre this morning, Thursday, April 6. The banner reads ‘Unite to Survive’ and was created to hep publicise what Extinction Rebellion (XR) has said will be its largest protest yet.

Around 100,000 people are expected to gather outside the Houses of Parliament between April 21 and 24 for the demonstration, dubbed The Big One, calling on politicians to act now to protect the planet from catastrophic climate change before it is too late.

Steph, aged 71, who has been a part of XR Sheffield since 2019, said: “Today, and The Big One, is about holding our government to account during such a turbulent and critical time for the climate. Despite a climate emergency being declared in 2019, we don’t feel that enough action has been taken.”

Extinction Rebellion climate activists drop a huge banner over Sheffield Parkway ahead of The Big One on April 21, which the group says will be its largest ever protest. Photo: Steph Howlett

The Government’s official climate advisor, the Climate Change Committee, last month warned the UK was ‘strikingly unprepared’ for the impacts of climate change following a ‘lost decade’ in which too little had been done to protect people, their homes and their livelihoods. XR and other environmental groups say the Government’s Energy Strategy, updated on March 30, doesn’t do enough to tackle the ‘urgency of climate change’.

Ian, a representative for XR Sheffield, said “Our governments and political system have failed us all. They’ve allowed fossil fuel industries to shape government policy to their liking.”

He added: “If you like me find this unacceptable then please come to London and express your feelings. The Big One is a friendly, non-disruptive, inclusive demonstration of the people’s overriding concern about all of our futures.”