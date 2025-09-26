A landowner has sought to calm fears after diggers moved on to green belt earmarked for housing in Sheffield.

Russell Boler said a developer was digging ‘test pits’ on fields off Wheel Lane, Grenoside, to see if it was suitable for building.

But it did not mean construction was imminent.

Digger on field off Wheel Lane, Grenoside. | contributed

He spoke out after campaigners raised the alarm on the Save Grenoside, Ecclesfield Facebook group.

The plot on the east edge of the village is earmarked for 148 homes in Sheffield City Council’s emerging Local Plan.

It is one of 14 sites in green belt the authority says are needed to meet government housing targets.

Mr Boler, who lives in the vilage, said the work was being done by “people interested in developing the land.”

He added: “I don’t want people to think it’s a done deal and houses are going up next week.

“They are digging tests pits to see if the land is suitable. If it isn’t, then that’s the end of it.”

If it was suitable the next step would be for the developer to make him an offer, he added.

Campaigners expressed their dismay on the Save Grenoside, Ecclesfield Facebook group.

The field to the north of Wheel Lane, Grenoside, is earmarked for housing. | Google

One said: “It is so disturbing to the immediate neighbours. They seem to think it's a done deal already when the inpectors meeting is not until next week.

“Land with deer, badgers, owls, birds of prey etc and ancient woodland are all under threat yet there are so many brownfield sites still to be used.”

Another said: “Surely this should only happen if and when these sites have strategically moved out of green belt and planning consultants begin to prepare actual planning applications?”

A crowdfunder has raised thousands for legal costs to fight green belt housing plans in the area.

The plot off Wheel Lane, Grenoside, is earmarked for 148 homes. | SCC

The Local Plan is a blueprint for development in Sheffield over the next 14 years.

It includes targets set by government for 38,000 new homes and 654 acres of employment land.

Government inspectors are set to hold hearings about the 14 green belt plots. The first is at 9.30am on Tuesday September 30 at Sheffield Town Hall.

Once they are over, inspectors will issue a preliminary report which may contain changes to make the Local Plan ‘sound’.

Those changes will be subject to more public consultation - likely to be early next year.

The inspectors will then produce a final report which will go to Sheffield City Council for a decision, expected in summer next year, a spokesperson for the authority said.

Each development would need to go through the normal planning process - when people can object again.

The authority says it has put forward plans for 25,572 homes on brownfield sites and estimates a further 7,675 dwellings will be built on plots expected to become available in coming years, the majority of which will be brownfield.

But it says “all options to build within non-green belt areas have been fully explored, or maximised.”

It led to proposals to build 3,529 homes on 14 green belt sites.