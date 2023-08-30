Three fire crews sent out as Sheffield bin store goes up in flames, as spate of blazes break out

Three fire engines were sent to the scene as a bin store went up in flames last on a Sheffield estate.

It was one of three fires which kept firefighters busy last night in a busy half hour spell just after 10pm, which saw three incidents at locations across the city, including two suspected arson incidents.

The first of the three incidents saw fire engines sent from Aston, Parkway and Birley stations to deal with a fire which had seen a bin store catch light at 10pm on Skelton Grove, Sheffield. Firefighters from Aston, Parkway and Birley stations attended the incident. They left the scene at 10.30pm. It was thought to have started accidentally

Three fire crews from Central and Lowedges fire stations were then called out what was thought to be a deliberate rubbish fire in a bin store at 10.20pm on Ironside Road, Gleadless. The crew left the scene at 10.50pm.