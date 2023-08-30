Sheffield fire: Three fire engines sent out as estate bin store goes up in flames near Woodhouse
Three fire engines were sent to the scene as a bin store went up in flames last on a Sheffield estate.
It was one of three fires which kept firefighters busy last night in a busy half hour spell just after 10pm, which saw three incidents at locations across the city, including two suspected arson incidents.
The first of the three incidents saw fire engines sent from Aston, Parkway and Birley stations to deal with a fire which had seen a bin store catch light at 10pm on Skelton Grove, Sheffield. Firefighters from Aston, Parkway and Birley stations attended the incident. They left the scene at 10.30pm. It was thought to have started accidentally
Three fire crews from Central and Lowedges fire stations were then called out what was thought to be a deliberate rubbish fire in a bin store at 10.20pm on Ironside Road, Gleadless. The crew left the scene at 10.50pm.
Then a fire engine from Elm Lane fire station had to be sent to a suspected deliberate rubbish fire at 10.35pm on Wensley Street, near Wincobank. The crew came away at 10.55pm.