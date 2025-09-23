Sheffield drought: Reservoirs see largest increase in over 30 years - but hosepipe ban remains
Stocks rose from a record low of 30 per cent to 45.6 per cent, the biggest weekly increase in more than 30 years.
But they remain “well below” the 69.6 per cent average for this time of year and the region remains officially in a drought.
Dave Kaye, director of water services at Yorkshire Water, said the company was still battling 800 leaks a week.
Some 17 per cent of drinking water is lost to leaks, YW figures show.
He added: “Despite the relief of the rainfall, we are continuing our efforts to tackle more than 800 leaks per week and lay over 1,000km of new water pipes over the next five years.
“The hosepipe restrictions remain in place and will be in effect until reservoir and groundwater levels have seen sufficient recovery.
“We’re hoping this will occur through usual autumn and winter rainfall and we will continue to monitor levels and remove the restrictions as soon as we are able.”
A hosepipe ban was imposed on July 11.
In April this year Yorkshire Water put bills up by an average of 29 per cent.