Sheffield drought: Reservoirs see largest increase in over 30 years - but hosepipe ban remains

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 16:19 BST
Reservoir levels rose dramatically over the last seven days after heavy rain - but the hosepipe ban stays, Yorkshire Water has said.

Stocks rose from a record low of 30 per cent to 45.6 per cent, the biggest weekly increase in more than 30 years.

But they remain “well below” the 69.6 per cent average for this time of year and the region remains officially in a drought.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A yellow warning for rain was in place over the weekend amid heavy downpours which helped fill reservoirs.placeholder image
A yellow warning for rain was in place over the weekend amid heavy downpours which helped fill reservoirs. | National World, Met Office

Dave Kaye, director of water services at Yorkshire Water, said the company was still battling 800 leaks a week.

Some 17 per cent of drinking water is lost to leaks, YW figures show.

Stay up to date on all of the latest news stories in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s daily newsletter, sign up today.

He added: “Despite the relief of the rainfall, we are continuing our efforts to tackle more than 800 leaks per week and lay over 1,000km of new water pipes over the next five years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The hosepipe restrictions remain in place and will be in effect until reservoir and groundwater levels have seen sufficient recovery.

“We’re hoping this will occur through usual autumn and winter rainfall and we will continue to monitor levels and remove the restrictions as soon as we are able.”

A hosepipe ban was imposed on July 11.

In April this year Yorkshire Water put bills up by an average of 29 per cent.

Related topics:DroughtSheffieldYorkshire Water
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice