Reservoir levels rose dramatically over the last seven days after heavy rain - but the hosepipe ban stays, Yorkshire Water has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stocks rose from a record low of 30 per cent to 45.6 per cent, the biggest weekly increase in more than 30 years.

But they remain “well below” the 69.6 per cent average for this time of year and the region remains officially in a drought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A yellow warning for rain was in place over the weekend amid heavy downpours which helped fill reservoirs. | National World, Met Office

Dave Kaye, director of water services at Yorkshire Water, said the company was still battling 800 leaks a week.

Some 17 per cent of drinking water is lost to leaks, YW figures show.

He added: “Despite the relief of the rainfall, we are continuing our efforts to tackle more than 800 leaks per week and lay over 1,000km of new water pipes over the next five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The hosepipe restrictions remain in place and will be in effect until reservoir and groundwater levels have seen sufficient recovery.

“We’re hoping this will occur through usual autumn and winter rainfall and we will continue to monitor levels and remove the restrictions as soon as we are able.”

A hosepipe ban was imposed on July 11.

In April this year Yorkshire Water put bills up by an average of 29 per cent.