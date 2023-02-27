Sheffield’s Labour and Co-operative Councillor for Crookes and Crosspool, has been shortlisted for the Inspiring Locally Elected Leader Award in the national Green Heart Hero Awards.

Sheffield Councillor Minesh Parekh

Minesh Parekh, aged 29, is a Sheffield-based environmental activist who is dedicated to creating greener, healthier neighbourhoods.

Coun Minesh is dedicated to developing Sheffield Council’s renewable energy strategy, focusing on ensuring Sheffield invests in public transport, lowering energy bills and implementing green industries into the Steel City.

He has recently been nominated for the Inspiring Locally Elected Leader award, as part of the Green Heart Hero Awards.

Organised by The Climate Coalition, these awards shine a light on local leaders who are ‘truly taking the lead and delivering inspirational work to take action on climate change.’

He said: “Since being elected, I have wanted to prioritise the climate crisis because it is the agenda that drives me.

“I think I’ve been nominated because people have really responded to that local emphasis on local action, as well as trying to pioneer a slightly more radical approach to climate change and what the council can do.”

While Coun Minesh is aware that there’s only so much a local government can do to help battle the effects of climate change, he speaks about the role of the global North on countries susceptible to climate breakdown, such as Bangladesh and Pakistan.

He said: “I’d like to see more regulation from the government on British banks to stop them fuelling fossil extraction and I’d want to see reparations paid to countries that are suffering from the impacts of our fossil fuel usage.”

A motion he recently took to council discussed Sheffield’s involvement in climate change.

His proposal discussed decarbonising steel. He says changing fuel sources, particularly for steel production, would provide a cleaner alternative.

He said: “There’s something in showing we can build a planet of net zero that’s rooted in our history, heritage and traditions, but that meets the challenges of a greener future.”

Today Sheffield introduced a Clean Air Zone (CAZ), in the hope that the city can take steps to achieving the government’s goal of net zero by 2050.

He has been shortlisted amongst three other councillors: Adam Mcvey (Edinburgh), Donna Stimson (Windsor) and Pippa Heylings (South Cambridgeshire).

