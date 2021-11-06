Protesters plan to march through the street to call for action to stop climate change, with a rally also planned in the afternoon. Several groups are involved in the protests, which are among several happening on the day, tied in with the COP 26 climate change conference in Glasgow

Where will the protest be?

Climate change protesters are taking to the streets of Sheffield to co-incidence with COP 26

Protests are initially assembling at Devonshire Green. From there they will through city centre along Division Street, finishing up at the City Hall steps at Barkers Pool 2pm Rally with music and speakers

What time is the protest?

It will assemble at Devonshire Green from 12noon on November 6. The march will be at 1pm, with the rally at 2pm.

Who is protesting?

The protest is organised by Sheffield/South Yorkshire COP26 Coalition, Sheffield Climate Change Umbrella Group. Sheffield Climate Change Umbrella Group, Sheffield Trades Union Council, Sheffield Youth Strike 4 Climate, the COP26 Coalition and Extinction Rebellion Sheffield are all involved.

What is the protest about?

Lucinda Wakefield, one of the coordinators of the coalition, said: “We are living through a period of multiple breaking points – from climate to covid to racism. We know that these crises not only overlap, but share the same cause.

“Governments from across the world, including the UK, are tinkering at the edges, pushing solutions which at best just do not cut it, and at worst actively put all of our lives on the line.

“Against this backdrop we now also have the latest daming IPCC Report, and with the World’s Poorest Nations ravaged by the effects of climate breakdown and prepared to concede no longer, we must make this COP move to a system of Justice.

“We have seen lots of rhetoric from our Governments, big businesses and local authorities but little, if no action. What we need now is all hands on deck to make sure we see urgent and meaningful action on climate on every level - from our local authorities to intergovernmental processes.”

Why are they protesting in Sheffield?

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, many people have opted not to travel to Glasgow to join demonstrations. Instead, Sheffield is one of a series of hubs for local demonstrations.

How can I get involved?

Protesters are gathering from 12noon at Devonshire Green

What roads will be closed for the protest?

Sheffield Council says is is not planning to close any roads for the protest