Sheffield charities join forces to cut back on waste

All electrical items donated to the St Luke’s shops have to be checked and tested for electrical safety before they can be resold.

Some items, however, will have reached the end of their useful life and it will no longer be possible, practical or economically viable for them to be made fit for resale.

But now the St Luke’s Crookes shop has joined up with Aspire Community Enterprise (Sheffield) to ensure that any potential waste is kept to a minimum.

The partnership between St Luke's and Aspire should mean nothing goes to waste

Parson Cross-based Aspire is a social enterprise organisation specialising mainly in computer recycling with the intention of providing a stable job and a supported working environment for vulnerable or marginalised people.

The charity also operates a recycling centre which accepts most types of electrical, electronic or IT related products including computers, laptops, monitors, cables, wires, bits and parts in any condition.

It can also take larger items such as washing machines, cookers, dishwashers, microwaves and audio equipment.

“We have ways been very concerned that badly damaged and unusable electrical items would just go to waste but this new partnership with the Aspire team really does ensure that every donation reaches its maximum potential,” said St Luke’s Crookes shop manager Emma Hawnt.