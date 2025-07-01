A woman has told how she was left with rotting rubbish for six months at her Sheffield home, after bin trucks left it uncollected.

Bins, which were overflowing with fly-tipped waste that had nothing to do with those living at the property, were refused collection so much that residents on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, had to keep rotting rubbish in their homes.

Debbie Wilson who lives in a flat at Chesterfield Road said over the past six months, fly-tippers had dumped commercial cardboard, beer cartons and bin bags into her domestic bin, leaving no room for her own litter.

The council does not normally collect bins if the lids cannot shut due to risks to the waste collectors when emptying the bins.

However, Ms Wilson contacted the council over 10 times to inform them that the overloading was the result of fly-tipping, but was told she could either buy an additional bin for the property or remove the waste until the bin lids closed.

The council finally confirmed it would take action after The Star contacted them about the problem.

Ms Wilson said: “It’s a heatwave and I’ve got rotting rubbish sat on my floor and as you know bin bags leak. All I want to do is put my rubbish in the bin and have it emptied. It’s not a big ask.”

Veolia and the council have both confirmed that Ms Wilson’s bins have now been collected and two additional bins delivered to the property free of charge.

The 57-year old said in the past six months she didn’t want to add to the problem by taking more rubbish downstairs, so had been forced to keep rubbish inside her home.

At one point Ms Wilson said she paid for a licensed waste collector to take her black bin bags away, but the problem only returned.

She said the issue had also been affecting her neighbours, including a young family.

“My neighbour has a 20-month-old baby and her bin was full of nappies. It’s a health hazard,” she added.

Ms Wilson has lived in the flat since 2023 but said the fly-tipping had become worse in the last six months.

“It’s been a complete eye sore. It’s bang on Chesterfield Road and I have seen people pointing to the rubbish and thinking ‘who would leave that mess’,” she said.

Councillor Joe Otten, chairman of the Environmental Services and Regulation Policy Committee at Sheffield Council, said: “I’m pleased that action has been taken for local residents. Veolia have attended the area with a Council officer to assess the situation.

“They have delivered two additional 240L general waste bins and emptied all bins. Our Environmental Enforcement Team will check the area as well over the coming days to monitor and check for any fly tipping.”

A spokesperson for Veolia said: “We are sorry that these bins have not been collected at (Ms Wilson’s property on) Chesterfield Road. We have visited the road with a council officer and have delivered two additional 240L general waste bins and arranged a clearance of all existing waste.”

They said they are working with the council and the property’s landlord to find a long-term solution, including potentially relocating the bins to an area away from the main road to prevent fly-tipping.

They added: “A supervisor will attend the next three collection days for this address to monitor the situation. There is a plan to replace the current smaller bins with three larger 1100L bins fitted with locks, which will only be accessible to 759 Chesterfield Road residents and collection crews.

“We encourage residents to report any ongoing issues to either Veolia or Sheffield City Council’s waste management team.”