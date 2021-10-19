Sheffield activist coalition to host climate summit

The event taking place on October 22 and 23, at the Quakers Meeting House, aims to raise awareness about links between climate change and environmental damage, with the issue of development in the Global South Countries.

Local and national speakers will lead the discussions on what the issues mean to people living in Sheffield and what we should do to ensure that we bring pressure on world leaders to respond to the suffering that has taken place.

Murad Quereshi will open up the discussions at the summit on Saturday the October 23, and give a unique insight into the way in which the most Climate Vulnerable Countries will bring their demands to the COP26 Summit in Glasgow.

A banner for the SCCUG

Ci Davis from XR Sheffield Justice Group and one of the organizers said: “This event is taking place against a backdrop of environmental disasters, the COVID pandemic, and of clear scientific warnings of how little time is left to make meaningful changes.

“Yet it also comes against a visible background of injustice, where those least responsible for the climate emergency face the harshest impacts of it right now. Unless this reality is addressed by the World Leaders at cop26 in Glasgow, the solutions will not only be unfair, but they will not work, and that will be a disaster for us all.”

The Documentary Film, 'The Ants And The Grasshopper' (directed by Raj Patel), which was first screened at DocFest 2021, will be shown at Quakers Meeting House at 7.30 pm on October 22.

This compassionate film connects issues of women’s rights with solutions to growing sufficient food while experiencing the impact of Climate Change in Malawi.

It has been described by the veteran climate campaigner Bill McGibben as “A starting point for conversations that have to go very deep and very fast, because we don’t have an enormous amount of time left.”