Scaled-back solar plan for Rotherham’s new market and library reignited with £350k funding

Rotherham Council is plugging renewable energy into its flagship markets and library revamp, signing off on a £350,000 plan to supercharge the site with more solar panels.

The move will slash carbon emissions, cut energy bills, and bring the borough closer to its net zero targets.

The proposal, approved via a delegated officer decision, outlines plans to use the council’s decarbonisation capital budget to enhance solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity at the redeveloped outdoor covered market and new library. The project is part of the authority’s ongoing efforts to meet its climate commitments.

The move builds on the council’s 2019 declaration of a climate emergency and its targets to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030 for council operations and by 2040 across the borough.

While the original markets and library redevelopment included a small solar element, budget constraints meant it was scaled back during the design stage. Now, with £350,000 allocated from existing decarbonisation funds, the council intends to make full use of available roof space to increase the solar output.

The plans include a 58kW solar system on the library rooftop, estimated to cost just over £64,000 with a payback period of 6.5 years. The outdoor covered market will receive a 195kW system at a cost of around £282,000, with payback expected in 8.5 years. Combined, the installations are projected to save the council approximately £42,000 a year in energy costs and reduce annual carbon emissions by 3.5 tonnes of CO2 equivalent.

Construction is expected to begin this month, with the outdoor market installation due for completion by February 2026 and the library installation by June 2026.