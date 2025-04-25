Sarah Champion MP moves to block dormant landfill comebacks like Droppingwell Tip with law change

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sarah Champion, Member of Parliament for Rotherham, has proposed a stronger law to prevent the reopening of dormant landfill sites like Droppingwell Tip.

Her amendment to the Planning and Infrastructure Bill would prevent developers from exploiting outdated approvals by ensuring that any landfill site that has been dormant for over 10 years would no longer retain its planning consent.

The controversy surrounding Droppingwell Tip, located in Ms Champion’s constituency, has been ongoing for years. The landfill, which was originally granted planning permission in the 1950s, had been closed in the 1990s following a successful campaign by local residents.

However, in 2016, the Environment Agency issued a variation to the site’s environmental permit, allowing it to resume tipping operations. Despite the site’s dormancy for decades, the original planning permission remained valid, bypassing any need for public consultation.

In response to these developments, Sarah Champion has tabled an amendment to the Planning and Infrastructure Bill, which would cause planning permissions for dormant landfill sites to lapse after 10 years of inactivity.

Ms Champion has been vocal in her opposition to the reopening of Droppingwell Tip and has criticised the Environment Agency for not conducting a public consultation or involving local residents in the decision-making process.

Ms Champion said: “It is deeply frustrating that Droppingwell Tip is still going ahead despite the considerable negative impact on the community and environment around it. I pay tribute to the local people and councillors who have fought tooth and nail to prevent the tip reopening. I will continue doing all I can to support them and prevent other communities from facing similar issues in the future.”

By introducing a 10-year dormancy rule, the amendment would ensure that old landfill sites would require new planning applications, allowing for proper public consultation and consideration of the community’s concerns.

Ms Champion added: “This change in the law may come too late to stop Droppingwell, but I hope it will prevent other communities from having their views disregarded so outrageously.”

To date, the Environment Agency has carried out 15 inspections at the site since 2019 and maintains that it is regulating the site based on current legal and environmental standards.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “We understand the concerns raised locally. The environmental permit was issued in 2016 following a thorough assessment in line with our legal duties. The site is not currently accepting waste.

“We remain committed to ensuring the site operates in compliance with its environmental permit and will take appropriate action if any breaches occur. We continue to engage with the community and local stakeholders to address any concerns.”