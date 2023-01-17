Rotherham’s household waste recycling centres are to be brought in house after “unsuccessful negotiations” with Barnsley and Doncaster Councils.

Rotherham, Doncaster and Barnsley’s household waste recycling centres have been running via a joint partnership between all three councils since 2018.

Rotherham currently has four household waste recycling centres – at Greasbrough, Bramley, Rawmarsh and North Anston.

However, the current contract expires in October 2023, and negotiations between the councils “have not been successful due to policy differences”, according to a report by RMBC officers.

Officers have recommended that Rotherham Council provide an “in-sourced delivery” of sites and facilities for customers, with a separate contract for haulage and disposal.

The report states that this would “allow the council direct control over the service delivery to residents, allowing for greater flexibility within the service.”

It adds that a contractor will be sought to provide haulage and disposals for an initial five years, with the option to extend for a further two years.

The service is expected to cost £1.2m for the first three years, and the capital costs associated with bringing the services in-house are estimated to be in the region of £2.4m.

Employees will transfer to the employment of the Council.

The report adds: “ The market for recycling commodities is relatively unstable however recycled materials do carry value, this combined with significant impending changes as a result of the Environment Act 2021 make it necessary to review the haulage and disposal within the five-year period to ensure the council can achieve best

