Rotherham’s canal barrier has been lowered to protect the town centre from flooding as Storm Babet batters the country with heavy rain.

As much as 100mm of rain is expected to fall on the north of England, and wind gusts could reach up to 36mph today (October 20).

The £4m barrier, which was completed last year, was lowered on October 19 ‘as a precautionary measure’, according to RMBC.

The barrier, located at Forge Island, was designed to reduce the risk of flooding to the town centre and Rotherham Central railway station.

However, Rotherham Central Station is closed due to flooding, and all trains between Sheffield and Lincoln are cancelled, as the River Don has burst its banks in Kiveton.

A flood warning is in place for Whiston Brook at Whiston and River Rother at Woodhouse Mill.

The Tram Train is currently suspended, and the 21 bus will divert at East Bawtry Road, and will not serve Whiston.

A Stagecoach spokesperson said: “Tram Train services will divert to Meadowhall. Tickets will be accepted on First and Stagecoach buses, between Meadowhall, Rotherham and Parkgate.

“Due to a risk of flooding, Tram Train services will be unable to operate to Rotherham Central and Parkgate in both directions.

“The last departure from Parkgate will be the 08:31 after this all Tram Train services will Divert to Meadowhall until further notice.”