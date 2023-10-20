News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Heartbreak as 'valued' high school teacher dies after falling ill
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled

Rotherham's flood barrier lowered as Storm Babet brings heavy rain

Rotherham’s canal barrier has been lowered to protect the town centre from flooding as Storm Babet batters the country with heavy rain.
Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 20th Oct 2023, 13:09 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 13:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

As much as 100mm of rain is expected to fall on the north of England, and wind gusts could reach up to 36mph today (October 20).

The £4m barrier, which was completed last year, was lowered on October 19 ‘as a precautionary measure’, according to RMBC.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The barrier, located at Forge Island, was designed to reduce the risk of flooding to the town centre and Rotherham Central railway station.

Most Popular
The £4m barrier, which was completed last year, was lowered on October 19 ‘as a precautionary measure’, according to RMBC.The £4m barrier, which was completed last year, was lowered on October 19 ‘as a precautionary measure’, according to RMBC.
The £4m barrier, which was completed last year, was lowered on October 19 ‘as a precautionary measure’, according to RMBC.

However, Rotherham Central Station is closed due to flooding, and all trains between Sheffield and Lincoln are cancelled, as the River Don has burst its banks in Kiveton.

A flood warning is in place for Whiston Brook at Whiston and River Rother at Woodhouse Mill.

The Tram Train is currently suspended, and the 21 bus will divert at East Bawtry Road, and will not serve Whiston.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Stagecoach spokesperson said: “Tram Train services will divert to Meadowhall. Tickets will be accepted on First and Stagecoach buses, between Meadowhall, Rotherham and Parkgate.

Rotherham's canal barrierRotherham's canal barrier
Rotherham's canal barrier

“Due to a risk of flooding, Tram Train services will be unable to operate to Rotherham Central and Parkgate in both directions.

“The last departure from Parkgate will be the 08:31 after this all Tram Train services will Divert to Meadowhall until further notice.”

A spokesperson for Rotherham Council said: “We would advise anyone who has previously been affected by flooding to consider taking necessary precautions, keep a close watch on weather updates and follow the advice provided.”

Related topics:RotherhamRiver RotherEnglandMeadowhallParkgateWhiston