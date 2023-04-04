Rotherham man fined £1,666 for arranging to have industrial waste dumped

A Rotherham man who paid for waste to be dumped on the former Millside Centre on Doncaster Road in Dalton, has been fined £1,666 by magistrates.

Arun Rashid, 37, of Northfield Lane, Wickersley, arranged for building waste he had generated elsewhere in Rotherham to be tipped at Millside in July 2022.

This broke environmental protection laws and Sheffield Magistrates fined him £1,666, while ordering Rashid to pay £482 court costs and a £666 victim surcharge.

Council environmental enforcement officers traced Rashid after finding electrical parts and fittings bearing the name of a local electrical supplies company in the waste. They visited the company and found that it was having renovation works done by a company linked to Rashid.

When interviewed by Council officers, Rashid admitted that the wood, plaster, piping and electrical fittings dumped at Millside had been tipped by a grabber lorry hired by his company to dispose of waste from the renovation.

Rashid claimed to RMBC officers to have the site owners’ permission to dump the waste and that he wasn’t aware the had broken the law. He offered to remove the waste as a priority but it was almost four months after the tipping started that the site was cleared.

Councillor Dominic Beck, cabinet member for transport and environment, said: “Rotherham Council is committed to providing a better environment for all and we will continue to help prosecute anyone who breaks the law on the disposal of waste.