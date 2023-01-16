Rotherham Council’s net zero target to cost up to half a billion pounds

Rotherham Council’s ambition to become carbon net zero by 2042 may cost up to half a billion pounds.

RMBC declared a climate emergency in 2019, and set out a plan of action to reduce carbon emissions generated by the council, businesses, other organisations and individuals across the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has set a target of 2030 to emit zero net carbon emissions, and for Rotherham-wide carbon emissions to be at net zero by 2040.

The council has set a target of 2030 to emit zero net carbon emissions, and for Rotherham-wide carbon emissions to be at net zero by 2040.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Councillor Amy Brookes, cabinet member for housing, says the targets cannot be met without “significant” external investment amid a “challenging financial context”.

In response to a question about carbon emissions from Lib Dem Councillor Drew Tarmey, Councillor Brookes wrote: “We are working towards net zero for the Borough by 2040 within the challenging financial context, but with an estimated cost of half a billion pounds to complete the works, we will not be able to achieve this for council stock without significant external investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We do have a number of projects underway such as the recently delivered decarbonisation investment works to 217 properties at The Lanes in East Dene.

“This work was partially funded through the Government’s Green Homes LAD 1B funding. Since completion of the work, residents have noted a marked difference in the thermal efficiency and comfort of their homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad