Rotherham councillors say there is “no support for fracking” after Liz Truss lifts ban

In 2018, Rotherham council’s planning board refused permission to drill a test hole in Woodsetts and a public inquiry was held in 2019 after an appeal to the national planning inspectorate.

However, in 2019 the government introduced a moratorium on fracking for shale gas.

New Prime Minister Liz Truss announced she will throw out the 2019 ban on fracking, in a bid to solve the energy crisis in the House of Commons last week.

She told the Commons that the government will “end the moratorium on extracting our huge reserves of shale, which could get gas flowing as soon as six months, where there is local support for it”

Conservative councillors for the Anston and Woodsetts ward told the local democracy reporting service that they are opposed to fracking.

“The local community have been clear that they do not want it, we do not want it and we will do all we can to ensure it does not happen.,” they said in a joint statement.

“We understand that as a country, we need to move to net zero and protect our energy supply, however, the PM was clear in her statement that fracking would only be undertaken where there is local support.