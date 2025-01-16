Rotherham councillor calls push for solar panels on roofs and car parks ‘good old British common sense'”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Conservative councillor has urged Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council to adopt “good old-fashioned British common sense” in the push for solar energy, suggesting that rooftops and car parks should be the top priority for solar panel installations instead of valuable farmland.

Councillor Simon Ball introduced a motion to yesterday’s (January 15) full council meeting, which called on the authority to protect agricultural land and countryside from being overtaken by large-scale solar farms.

The motion, seconded by Councillor Paul Thorp, emphasised the importance of using underutilized spaces like rooftops and car parks for renewable energy projects, to preserve farmland for food production, biodiversity, and rural economies.

It was passed unanimously by RMBC following an amendment by the council’s Labour group to note the findings of a 2023 report from the UCL Energy Institute, which suggested that rooftop solar could only provide half of the renewable energy needed to meet national net-zero targets. The amendment recognised the need for a balanced approach that includes both rooftop installations and larger-scale solar energy solutions to achieve the country’s energy goals.

Councillor Ball called the use of farmland to place solar panels a ‘reckless land grab’, and branded the use of panels on roofs ‘good old British common sense’.

RMBC will now adopt the measures in the motion, which include promoting solar panels on residential, commercial, and public building rooftops, as well as solar canopies over car parks. Additionally, it will encourage the use of brownfield land for larger solar farms and foster partnerships with public and private sectors for renewable energy projects.

Councillor David Sheppard, who proposed the amendment, told the meeting that the council ‘will need to use some greenfield sites’ in order to meet its target to produce net zero carbon emissions by 2050.