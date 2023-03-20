Rotherham Council to purchase 64 electric vehicles as part of £8m transport upgrade

An £8m scheme to upgrade Rotherham Council’s fleet of vehicles has been approved by cabinet today (March 20).

The council aims to replace 35 per cent of its current vehicles by 2026 with ones that comply with most clean air zones for lower emissions.

Its current fleet consists of 298 diesel, 34 petrol and five electric vehicles.

A report by officers states that by having a fleet that is Euro six compliant, ‘improved fuel efficiency can be achieved, which lowers overall consumption by improving ‘miles per gallon’.’

Rotherham Council plans to replace a total of 119 vehicles between now and 2026, with 64 of those being electric cars.

Of those, 16 bin lorries which are currently leased will be purchased by RMBC.

During today’s cabinet meeting, councillor Dominic Beck, cabinet member for transport and environment said that 64 new electric vehicles will be a ‘significant increase’ from the five the council already operate.

“The types of vehicles we’re looking to replace are some of the cars that operate in social care. For example, mini buses, homeschool transport mini buses, and other light goods vehicles as well.”

Coun Beck added that RMBC will look to replace vehicles that are leased or hired, ‘because they are an expensive way of providing fleet for the council’ – adding up to around £1m each year.