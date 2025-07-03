Rotherham bin routes set for overhaul

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council has announced plans to implement a major overhaul of its household waste collection routes this autumn, with the aim of improving efficiency, cutting costs, and reducing environmental impact.

However, a report states that only a small number of residents, around 1,500 households out of the borough’s 115,000, are expected to see any change to their collection day.

The new model, which has been approved by senior officers under delegated powers, will introduce a five-day collection system.

The decision follows a comprehensive review of current routes carried out to meet new legal obligations under the Environment Act 2021.

The revised routes are expected to go live from October 27, subject to final staff consultation.

RMBC had considered a switch to a four-day collection week, but analysis by external consultants Bartec concluded that the savings would be minimal and would cause significant disruption to the public. More than 85 per cent of households would have seen a day change under that model.

Instead, RMBC has opted for the five-day model, which offers a better balance of efficiency and continuity for residents. It is expected to save £500,000 a year from the Council’s 2025/26 budget and cut carbon emissions by an estimated 80 tonnes annually, thanks to more efficient vehicle routing.

These changes form part of a wider plan to modernise the waste service, which includes £3 million investment in upgrading bin lorries, the purchase of new narrow access vehicles for hard-to-reach streets, and the introduction of in-cab digital tools to help crews report issues and identify assisted collections.

For most residents, there will be no change to their collection day. Those likely to be affected are people whose homes are serviced by the smaller narrow access vehicles, typically in areas with tight streets or limited access. Affected households will be contacted directly and provided with updated collection calendars before any changes come into effect.

The report stressed that other services such as assisted collections, clinical waste and bulky item pickups will remain unchanged. Officers say the route optimisation is also designed to help future-proof the service as the borough continues to grow, ensuring the waste system can accommodate new housing developments efficiently.