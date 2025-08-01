Rotherham bin delays continue as council drafts in extra staff
Although the council has not confirmed the exact cause of the disruption, the move to increase staffing suggests shortages may be partly to blame.
In a public notice on its website, the council acknowledged that the delays have been frustrating for residents, and thanked people for their patience while crews work to catch up.
Residents whose bins haven’t been emptied as expected are being told to leave them out, and teams will return to collect them as soon as possible.
The council has published a searchable directory of missed collections. If a street is already listed, residents do not need to report it. Missed bins can only be reported after 3pm on the scheduled day, or the next working day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.