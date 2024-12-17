Residents will have until end of January to comment on Maltby quarry plans, council confirms

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council has confirmed that residents will have until January 23 to comment on plans for a quarry at the former Maltby Pit, following concerns about the consultation period overlapping with the festive season.

It comes after Rother Valley MP Jake Richards raised concerns about the statutory consultation period potentially ending on January 2.

In a letter to the council’s chief executive, Rother Valley MP Jake Richards highlighted several issues raised by his constituents, particularly around traffic and environmental impacts, and emphasised the need for a thorough consultation process.

Plans have been submitted to Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council for a new quarry at the former Maltby Colliery site, which would extract 3.9 million tonnes of magnesian limestone over nine years. The project, covering 162.7 hectares, includes restoring much of the land, including the former colliery tip, and creating recreational areas and natural habitats. The proposal also aims to address environmental issues, such as drainage and trespassing, by importing 2.6 million tonnes of fill material.

Mr Richards said in his letter that current traffic congestion through Maltby is already a significant issue, and called for more time for residents to provide meaningful feedback.

In response, Rotherham Council’s strategic director of regeneration and environment, Andrew Bramidge, confirmed that the council already goes beyond the statutory consultation period. He explained that the council provides 28 days for communities to provide feedback, rather than the required 21 days.

“The site notices for this proposed development will be displayed on 19 December, and we will allow five weeks for comments to be submitted, extending the consultation period until 23 January,” Mr Bramidge said. “This exceeds the usual 21 days set by law.”

Mr Bramidge added that while the council encourages people to submit their comments within the statutory period, any feedback received after this deadline will still be considered, as long as it is submitted before the application is determined. He added that the date for the application decision is still to be confirmed, and is dependent on ‘several variable factors’.

Residents can view on comment on the plans on RMBC’s website.