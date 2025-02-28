Residents warned green bin collections will be delayed as online rumours stir confusion

Barnsley residents have been warned that their garden waste collections will not resume until April, following delays to waste services.

The delay, which pushes back the originally scheduled start in March, comes as the council works to catch up on a backlog of collections, caused by a new health and safety initiative to prevent accidents.

In a statement, Matt O’Neill, Barnsley Metropolitan Council’s executive director for growth and sustainability, explained that staff resources have been redirected to address the backlog of other waste collections, with green bins now set to be collected starting in April. He added the council has made progress with brown and grey bin collections, but blue bins remain behind schedule.

Mr O’Neill added that the delays were due to the need for additional staff training as part of the “Be Safe, Work Safe, Target Zero” programme, a health and safety initiative aimed at reducing accidents in the waste collection industry. However, the delays have sparked confusion and frustration, with misinformation about the causes of the disruption spreading online.

He stated: “We’ve made good progress catching up on the delayed collections. With 115,000 scheduled collections each week, it does take time for us to recover.

“We have seen an increase in incorrect and misleading information being shared on social media, saying this disruption is down to a new manager introducing new rules. This is not true.

“The Safety and Quality programme launched last year is a programme of engagement and enhanced training. Our focus is to make sure our crews protect their health and safety and go home to their families at the end of the day.

“The waste collection industry is one of the most dangerous industries in the UK and has seen too many people lose their lives, so we won’t be complacent or risk the welfare of our employees or the public.

“We know it’s frustrating for residents when their bin collections are disrupted, and we’re sorry for the inconvenience this has caused. We ask residents to continue to put their grey, blue and brown bins out on their normal scheduled day, and to leave any delayed bins out. We will get to them as soon as we can.”