Residents object to warehouse extension for steel fabrication business

Residents have objected to plans for a warehouse extension at a steel fabrication business in Rotherham, who say they are being ‘treated like minions’.

MTL Advanced, a steel fabricator based on Grange Lane in Brinsworth, seeks permission for an extension to the rear and side of a recently constructed warehouse.

The expansion would add 1,237 square meters to the existing building, primarily for storage purposes. The side extension would consist of a canopy, while the rear extension would be fully enclosed.

No new equipment or additional employees are expected, and the applicant has emphasised that there will be no increase in traffic or parking requirements.

MTL Advanced, which has recently completed construction of the warehouse, states that the extension will not affect the surrounding area’s noise levels, as it is intended solely for storage.

However, six residents have lodged objections, expressing concerns about the impact of the extension on their daily lives.

Residents have raised concerns that the extension could result in additional noise, particularly during the construction phase, which could disturb nearby homes. Although the applicant asserts that no equipment will be installed and that the extension will only serve as storage, locals are apprehensive about the potential for future noise increases.

In addition, residents have expressed frustration with the ongoing construction traffic, citing congestion and disruption on Grange Lane. One objector noted that the constant flow of large vehicles has created a strain on the local infrastructure and expressed concern that the new extension would exacerbate this issue. Calls for better access routes to the site have been made, as many feel that Grange Lane is not suitable for the volume of traffic generated by the development.

Other issues raised include the perception that their concerns are being ignored by the council and the impact of increased air pollution due to heavy vehicle traffic.

One resident wrote: “I object to this and any subsequent applications until money is invested in the right place, on suitable access to the site instead of down Grange Lane from Bawtry Road. We are all being treated like minions”.

Another added: “There is an ongoing intimidation problem with local residents being abused by certain drivers employed on the MTL plant.”

However, a council report states that this issue is noted as a separate matter and not one that falls under the planning process.

Despite these objections, the application has received support from various council departments. No objections have been raised by transportation, environmental health, or drainage officials, all of whom have indicated that conditions can be put in place to mitigate potential impacts. Specific conditions regarding noise, construction activity, and air quality have been proposed to address concerns raised by residents.

The council’s planning assessment notes that the extension’s design is consistent with the existing building and will not significantly impact the visual appearance of the area. Given that the extension is intended solely for storage and will not increase employee numbers or vehicle movements, it is argued that the proposal will have little effect on nearby residential properties.

The application has also been reviewed by several other agencies, all of whom have raised no objections to the development. These include South Yorkshire Police, the South Yorkshire Mining Advisory Service, and the Sheffield Area Geology Trust.

MTL Advanced has stated that it is committed to working with local residents to address concerns and minimise disruption.

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s planning department has recommended approval of the application, subject to conditions.

The application will be decided at the next planning board meeting on April 10