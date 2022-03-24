The water vole population is thriving near Yorkshire Water’s Redmires Reservoirs, in addition to many species of breeding and roosting birds. These species rely on bodies of water, the shoreline and vegetation for nesting and feeding.

This is why the partnership organisations have been carrying out a programme of works over the last three years to improve the habitat for the wildlife and the people of the region.

This includes the installation of fencing to segregate people and dogs from the water voles, whilst still allowing people to visit and spot these animals in their natural habitat.

Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust has also carried out surveys in the area to see where the water voles are and where we should target to ensure the population survive. This included public engagement to carry out surveys, installing signs and repairing dry stone walls.

They have also cut back encroaching scrub as part of the programme to improve ground vegetation.

Philip Tennyson, countryside and recreation coordinator at Yorkshire Water, said: “Working in partnership with Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust has allowed us to engage with visitors at Redmires reservoirs and raise awareness of the wonderful wildlife that can be found there.

"Through simple but effective changes, we’re working towards a more biodiverse and resilient landscape. We ask that members of the public work with us to ensure the area is safeguarded for future generations to enjoy.

"This includes taking steps to protect wildlife by keeping dogs on leads. Water voles and ground-nesting birds are threatened by the presence of dogs and we ask visitors to Redmires Reservoirs to stick to the formal paths onsite and keep their dogs on leads at all times.

"Taking these simple steps will help protect the wildlife that depends on Redmires Reservoirs and ensure these historic populations are preserved so they can be enjoyed long into the future.”