Redevelopment work at Sheffield beauty spot delayed until new year

Preliminary work to make Forge Dam safe for visitors was finished in October and it was hoped that the restoration of the dam would be completed this year.

However, due to heavy rainfall this month, the work will continue into the new year with the intention of finishing in January.

The restoration plan for Forge Dam includes desilting the dam, building a dam wall, and protecting local ecology, but desilting has not been able to take place yet.

Ann Le Sage, Chair of the Friends of Porter Valley, said: “The weather has not been with us. Maybe we will have a few dry days left in December. We wanted to get it done by the new year but it’s not going to happen. I have never seen Forge Dam so deep in water. It is just astonishing.

"They put rafts of support down into the dam in November so that machinery could roll forward, but in this rain they couldn’t. The pallets are floating in the dam. I think we will be very busy in January. We will pray for no snow or rain.”

Forge Dam is a popular destination for families year-round, with roughly half a million visitors annually ten years, and more in recent years.