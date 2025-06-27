Protest marches planned in Chapeltown and Grenoside this Saturday over plans for Sheffield greenbelt homes
In May, the council announced controversial plans to build 3,539 homes, two schools, a multi-faith graveyard and 130 acres of business space on greenbelt land.
Jo Tunstall, organiser of the protests this weekend, said: “We want to highlight the serious issues this will cause our communities.
“We do not believe it is necessary to use the greenbelt to supply the housing and employment demand when we know that there are brownfield sites available.”
The council argues that brownfield and urban development land in the city has been exhausted, leaving them no choice but to use the protected green spaces.
Mrs Tunstall, who is the Secretary of Save Our Greenbelt in Chapeltown, Ecclesfield and Grenoside, said: “We want to let Sheffield City Council know we are not willing to sit by and let
them unfairly allocate most of their greenbelt development in just two postcodes of S35 and S13.”
Of the planned developments by the council, 37 per cent of the housing and 70 per cent of the developments for employment purposes will be on land in S35, she said.
The two protests on Saturday will both start at 10am and finish at St Mary’s Church in Ecclesfield.
One march will start at Newton Hall in Chapeltown, with protestors walking towards fields near Ecclesfield School where one of the proposed developments is planned.
The campaigners will then carry on up to St. Mary’s Church, where there will be speeches and photographs.
Here they will be joined by a second protest group who are walking a different route from Grenoside park.
Mrs Tunstall said that other areas in Sheffield will also be hit hard by the greenbelt development, such as S13 which is set to get 1,738 of the 3,500 new homes if they get the go-ahead.
She said: “We welcome anybody who is objecting to greenbelt development around Sheffield to join us at the protest because this is about that wider picture.
“The police have been informed and there will be stewards keeping everyone on the march safe.”
A public consultation over the planned development is taking place until Friday, July 11.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.