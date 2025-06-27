Protest marches against Sheffield City Council’s plans for greenbelt homes will take place this Saturday in Chapeltown and Grenoside.

In May, the council announced controversial plans to build 3,539 homes, two schools, a multi-faith graveyard and 130 acres of business space on greenbelt land.

Jo Tunstall, organiser of the protests this weekend, said: “We want to highlight the serious issues this will cause our communities.

Protests are planned this weekend over proposals for thousands of new homes on Sheffield greenbelt land

“We do not believe it is necessary to use the greenbelt to supply the housing and employment demand when we know that there are brownfield sites available.”

The council argues that brownfield and urban development land in the city has been exhausted, leaving them no choice but to use the protected green spaces.

Mrs Tunstall, who is the Secretary of Save Our Greenbelt in Chapeltown, Ecclesfield and Grenoside, said: “We want to let Sheffield City Council know we are not willing to sit by and let

them unfairly allocate most of their greenbelt development in just two postcodes of S35 and S13.”

There are plans to build thousands of new homes on Sheffield greenbelt land

Of the planned developments by the council, 37 per cent of the housing and 70 per cent of the developments for employment purposes will be on land in S35, she said.

The two protests on Saturday will both start at 10am and finish at St Mary’s Church in Ecclesfield.

One march will start at Newton Hall in Chapeltown, with protestors walking towards fields near Ecclesfield School where one of the proposed developments is planned.

The campaigners will then carry on up to St. Mary’s Church, where there will be speeches and photographs.

Members of the public are being urged to take part in this weekend's protest marches if they are against proposals for thousands of new homes on Sheffield greenbelt land

Here they will be joined by a second protest group who are walking a different route from Grenoside park.

She said: “We welcome anybody who is objecting to greenbelt development around Sheffield to join us at the protest because this is about that wider picture.

“The police have been informed and there will be stewards keeping everyone on the march safe.”

A public consultation over the planned development is taking place until Friday, July 11.