Environmental crews from the City Council were out with chainsaws on Tuesday afternoon to cut down the tree in front of Sheffield Cathedral, at the corner or East Parade and Church Street.

An application to fell the tree that was put to the council in July reports the tree had been infected with ash dieback, a fungal disease that causes leaf loss.

A report to the city council warned that the tree posed a threat if branches fell as a result of the infection.

The tree was felled out of concerns the disease could spread to two other ash trees in the vicinity of the cathedral if it was not cut down.

The report by community tree officer Leonie Kapadia reads: “The tree is now significantly affected, with many dead twigs and smaller branches. It has only 40 per cent of a normal healthy canopy.

A prominent tree outside Sheffield Cathedral was cut down this week because it was infected with a fungal disease.

“We would aim to plant a replacement in this location, however the Cathedral has strict rules in place regarding soil disturbance, requiring the presence of an archaeologist etc and we are not yet sure whether it is possible to grind out the stump of the existing tree following removal.”

Another report reads: “The tree is located in a busy area and if it were to fall or lose large branches there is the possibility of significant damage or harm being caused.”

Ash dieback can potentially spread to other trees if fallen leaves from an infected ash are not cleared away.