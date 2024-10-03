Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Water bosses have explained why a Sheffield river turned bright green.

Linda Syson-Nibbs took this photo of the Porter Brook looking very different to normal on Wednesday, October 2.

Her husband shared the photo, taken a short distance to the east of Forge Dam, on the Nextdoor forum, seeking an explanation for the ‘virulent green’ hue.

Yorkshire Water has explained why the Porter Brook in Sheffield turned bright green this week | Linda Syson-Nibbs

Other forum users were quick to point out that while it looks shocking, it was probably the result of a harmless dye being used to discover the source of contamination.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson today confirmed this, telling The Star: "We use completely harmless green dye during our sewer investigations so we can quickly assess the drainage and sewer network underground. It's nothing to be worried about and will clear in a short time.”

The Star has also contacted the Environment Agency.

It’s not the first time Sheffield’s waterways have turned green, with the Porter Brook having previously changed colour on several occasions, and other rivers in the city also affected.