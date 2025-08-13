Playgrounds, paths and parks to be transformed across Barnsley with £2m boost

More than £2 million will be invested in Barnsley’s parks and green spaces, after cabinet members today (August 13) approved a one-off government funding boost aimed at improving community spaces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each of the borough’s 21 wards will receive a share of the money to upgrade play equipment, lighting, paths, signs, bins and benches in its parks.

The investment comes from an improved local government finance settlement announced in December 2024, which gave Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council additional one-off funding for the 2025/26 financial year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surveys to identify improvement sites began in June, and work is expected to be completed by March 2026.

Councillor James Higginbottom, cabinet spokesperson for environment and highways in Wombwell Park

Councillor James Higginbottom, cabinet spokesperson for environment and highways, told today’s cabinet meeting: “Parks are the beating heart of our communities.

“They are vital for physical and mental wellbeing, social interaction and community pride. Enhancing these spaces will help reduce antisocial behaviour and encourage greater community use and ownership.

“This investment also supports our environmental goals with planting schemes to improve biodiversity and air quality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton CBE, leader of the council, added: “This is hugely important, because we know from talking to the public parks and open spaces are something they value and treasure. And it’s the first time I can ever remember an investment on this scale into those.

“We’ve improved parks before, but not to the extent we are talking about now. We’re able to do this because, for the first time in 16 years, the government is improving Barnsley Council’s financial position. We’ve had 16 years of the government worsening ours, and everybody else’s, financial position, and this is turning it around.”

The council says the upgrades will support its Active in Barnsley strategy, encouraging residents to make use of outdoor spaces. Some improvements will also align with a separate £900,000 Sport England programme aimed at breaking down barriers to physical activity.

A project board will oversee the delivery of the scheme, with area councillors consulted throughout. Early meetings with contractors have already taken place to minimise delays.

While the £2 million covers capital works, ongoing maintenance will be met through the council’s existing parks budget.