Plans lodged for Kiveton Park battery storage site which could power 130,000 homes

Plans have been lodged for a battery energy storage facility in Kiveton Park which could store enough electricity to power 130,000 homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site, off Hard Lane, has been earmarked for the project by Harmony Energy, who say they have amended their proposals to screen the development even further from the existing public footpath and Community Woodland area to the west, following public consultation feedback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 40 MW project, located next to Kiveton Park substation, will be built on low-grade agricultural land, and will have the capacity to store and deliver enough energy to power approximately 130,000 homes for two hours, saving more than 5,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

The applicants say the scheme will generate more than £90,000 per year in local business rates for Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, and will provide a community fund worth £400,000 over the project’s lifetime to support local causes.

An artist's impression of the battery energy storage site

The revised plan also includes the use of green-coloured batteries and aims to create new habitats, ensuring a biodiversity net gain of more than 35 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Kavanagh, Harmony Energy CEO said: “Battery energy storage is essential in delivering a home-grown energy system that strengthens the UK’s energy security and reduces our reliance on foreign imports, while supporting net zero goals.

“The Kiveton project enables renewable energy to thrive, all at no cost to the taxpayer, and will support job creation and economic growth. “We’d like to thank everyone who took part in the public consultation and all stakeholders who shared their thoughts on the site.”