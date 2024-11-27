Plans for what could be one of the largest solar farms in the country, powering a quarter of a million homes, have been proposed on Green Belt land throughout Rotherham up to its border with Doncaster.

The project, named Whitestone Solar Farm, would encompass a number of separate parcels of land, some of it farmland that had been earmarked for development under the HS2 project before it was scrapped.

If approved, it could generate up to 750MW of energy, dwarfing the county’s current largest solar farm Richmond, North Yorkshire, which has the capacity to produce up to 55 MW.

One area is located along the border between Rotherham and Doncaster, to the east of Hooton Roberts and north of Ravenfield.

Other sites include farmland near the M18, south of Bramley and Wickersley, as well as large fields on both sides of the M1, south of its junction with the M18. This also includes areas around Ulley, Aston, and Brampton, as well as land extending towards North and South Anston, and areas between Treeton and Whiston.

In the southern part of Rotherham, potential sites are also being considered near Kiveton Park, Harthill, and Woodhall.

Applicant Green Nation say the sites have been selected due to their proximity to Brinsworth substation, which would connect the the solar farm to the national grid, allowing the clean energy produced to power homes and businesses across the UK.

Because of the size of the solar farm, Green Nation would need to obtain permission from Ed Miliband, the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, rather than Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council.

If it is consented, it would take two to three years to build Whitestone, potentially beginning in 2027 and completing around 2029.

Green Nation will work alongside Natural England, the Environment Agency, and the local authorities, to design the project ‘sensitively’ for the Green Belt.

Documents from Green Nation state: “We are aware that the land we have identified for Whitestone is on the Green Belt.

“This important designation was created to stop urban sprawl and protect green spaces, which are important to protect wildlife, offer recreation opportunities, and act as a ‘green lung’ to improve air quality.

“A well designed solar farm can support many of the same goals as the Green Belt by supporting local wildlife and expanding recreation opportunities.

“As a temporary development, it safeguards that land from permanent development.

“We also want to work closely with the community to develop a project that supports local needs and initiatives.”

A number of public consultations will be held, in a bid to hear from the community.

Alternatively, residents can send written submissions via email at [email protected], or post at Whitestone Solar Farm, Freepost SEC Newgate UK Local

Consultation events

Tuesday 3 December 2pm – 6pm Harthill Village Hall, Harthill, Sheffield S26 7YL

Wednesday 4 December 2pm – 6pm Consort Hotel Consort Suite, 8 Brampton Road, Thurcroft, Rotherham S66 9JA

Thursday 5 December 10am – 2pm Ulley Village Hall, Main Street, Ulley, Sheffield S26 3YD

Tuesday 10 December 6pm – 7pm Webinar Please visit our webpage to register in advance

Tuesday 14 January 2pm – 6pm Consort Hotel Consort Suite, 8 Brampton Road, Thurcroft, Rotherham S66 9JA

https://whitestonesolarfarm.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/Whitestone-consultation-booklet-final.pdf