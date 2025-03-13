Plans for Swallownest battery energy storage facility to be decided

Plans for a new battery energy storage facility in Swallownest, which has attracted 35 objections from residents, will be decided by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council next week.

Applicants Conrad Energy (Developments) II Ltd have applied to erect the facility on disused land off Chesterfield Road, which would include 12 battery units, six inverters, and supporting infrastructure such as amenity cabins and CCTV columns.

Battery energy storage facilities allow energy to be stored when there is excess power generation, typically from renewable sources like wind or solar, and then released when demand is higher or supply is lower.

They help to stabilize the grid by balancing supply and demand, and provide backup power to improve energy security.

However, the scheme has attracted 35 objections, mostly on the grounds of noise, fire safety, and the environmental impact of the development.

Residents have raised concerns that the cooling fans required during night-time charging would create significant disturbances, and the noise levels could be above acceptable thresholds, particularly at night.

Residents also expressed worries over fire safety, and highlighted the lack of a fire sprinkler system, the potential for toxic smoke production, and explosion risks. The proximity of the BESS to residential areas raises fears about human health and safety, particularly in the event of a fire.

Residents have also objected on the grounds of visual amenity, energy response in case of a fire, risk to human health in the form of contaminated water runoff and toxic gasses, and highway access.

Councillor Lindsay Pitchley and former MP Alexander Stafford have also lodged objections.

However, a report by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council planning officers says that national policies support renewable and low-carbon energy projects such as this one, emphasizing their role in achieving the UK’s climate targets and ensuring a secure and decarbonised energy supply.

The South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (SYFR) has confirmed that the proposal meets their requirements for fire service access and complies with the necessary fire safety regulations. Environmental Health raised concerns regarding potential noise impacts, particularly from the cooling and inverter systems. However, they concluded that noise emissions, when corrected for tonal variations, would not cause serious adverse effects on nearby sensitive receptors, provided that conditions are imposed to ensure appropriate equipment use and orientation. The applicant has agreed to conditions limiting noise levels to prevent issues.

In terms of air quality, concerns were raised regarding potential exposure to hazardous gases, such as hydrogen fluoride, in the event of a fire. The report states that the site is not classified as hazardous, and the proposed development’s distance from residential properties—approximately 100 meters—along with its industrial setting, is deemed appropriate. The applicant has committed to providing a Fire Risk Management Plan and Emergency Response Plan to ensure the safety of nearby residents in the unlikely event of a fire.

It adds that the area is not publicly accessible and is of poor quality, having previously been used as a quarry. A small portion of the site within the green space will be used for an emergency access road, which is not considered to harm the site’s amenity function. This minor loss of green space is balanced by the overall benefit of the development in supporting renewable energy goals.

The planning report concludes that the development is ‘acceptable in this location and subject to the relevant conditions will not be harmful to neighbouring amenity, highway safety, public safety or visual amenity’.

The plans will be decided at the next meeting of RMBC’s planning board on March 20.