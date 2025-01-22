Plans for solar farm near Aston lodged

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a new solar farm spanning 31 hectares of greenbelt land near Aston have been submitted to Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council for consideration.

Applicants Abei Energy Ltd hope to install solar panels on two parcels of land which lie north and south of Carr Lane, which would be known as Piper Lane Solar Farm.

The solar farm, which would provide renewable energy to the National Grid, will include 50,700 photovoltaic (PV) panels, as well as inverters, battery energy storage systems, and other associated infrastructure. The proposal also includes security measures such as deer-proof fencing and a CCTV system to ensure safety.

If approved, the panels would remain at the site for a period of 40 years, and maintain a dual land use, combining energy generation with agricultural activity. Sheep grazing will continue on the land beneath the solar panels.

The solar farm is expected to operate for a temporary period of up to 40 years. After this time, the site will be decommissioned, and the land restored to its original condition.

Access to the site will be via Carr Lane, and application documents state that verges on both sides will vehicles to move aside for oncoming traffic as the lane is not wide enough for two vehicles to pass.

During construction, heavy goods vehicles will access the site from Penny Hill Lane and Carr Lane, with smaller vehicles used to transfer materials to the development area. Once operational, the solar farm will be unmanned, with maintenance visits occurring weekly or bi-weekly.

Residents can comment on the plans until February 5 on RMBC’s website.