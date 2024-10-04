The scheme is expected to power up to 89 per cent of the energy used at the adjacent Woodhouse Mill waste treatment works.

Plans have been lodged to assemble a solar farm to power a waste water treatment site in Rotherham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Downing Renewables has identified land to the north of West Lane in Aughton, owned by Yorkshire Water, for a potential new solar farm.

The scheme is expected to power up to 89 per cent of the energy used at the adjacent Woodhouse Mill waste treatment works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved, the applicants say the solar site will stand for 25 years, after which the installation will be removed and the land reverted back to its original use.

Despite being situated on greenbelt land, developers assert that there are no ‘significant’ environmental or ecological sites within the project’s boundary.

The closest ecological area, Treeton Woods, lies approximately 200 meters northwest of the site.

The site will be made up of approximately 3,000 panels, enclosed within a secure compound with deer-proof fencing.

Residents can comment on the plans until October 15.