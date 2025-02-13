Plans for four warehouses in Goldthorpe which will create 3,200 jobs to be approved

Barnsley Council is set to decide plans for four new warehouses next week, which are set to create more than 3,200 jobs.

The hybrid application, submitted by Equites Newlands (Goldthorpe) Ltd, seeks both full and outline planning permissions for the construction of logistics and distribution buildings and general employment spaces, along with ancillary office space on land to the south of Dearne Valley Parkway, Goldthorpe.

The proposed development spans around 85 hectares of land, most of which is allocated in the Barnsley Local Plan for employment purposes. The plan also includes significant engineering works for road access, earthworks, drainage, landscaping, and flood risk mitigation. While the application is largely in outline, with building sizes and designs to be determined later, it will provide up to 197,000 square meters of floorspace.

The development is expected to create approximately 3,282 full-time equivalent jobs, and generate an economic output of around £210 million per annum within Barnsley.

Residents have raised concerns, with 14 objections submitted during the consultation period. Issues highlighted include the potential for increased traffic, air quality, and noise pollution. The Environment Agency initially objected to the development due to concerns over flood risk. However, additional information has been provided, and the agency is now satisfied, pending further updates to the hydraulic model.

The development will be served by a new roundabout on the A635, already constructed as part of the project’s infrastructure. The site will also include landscaping areas, biodiversity enhancements, and flood compensation features. Off-site improvements are proposed, such as the upgrade of bus stops and the creation of new pedestrian and cycling routes to encourage sustainable travel.

In response to concerns regarding the impact of road traffic noise on residential properties in Hickleton, it has been acknowledged that the area is already exposed to high levels of noise. The proposed development is expected to increase noise levels during the night by up to 1dBA.

To address these concerns, funding for additional glazing and noise insulation measures will be secured through a legal agreement.

A total of 14 representations were received from local residents, raising concerns about issues such as the impact on ecological species and habitats, potential bird displacement, tree loss, harmful visual effects, increased noise levels, air pollution, highway safety, and the proximity to an RSPB site.

Other concerns included the development’s scale, loss of Green Belt land, insufficient traffic surveys, and potential health impacts. Additionally, Aldi Distribution Centre submitted a letter raising concerns about increased surface runoff and traffic at Dudley Drive.

However, a report by BMBC’s planning officers states that the proposal is acceptable in principle, and is consistent with the Local Plan and NPPF policies.

Environmental impacts, including the effect on Green Belt openness, are deemed acceptable due to the inclusion of ecological landscaping and wetland areas.

Highways assessments confirm the local network can support the additional traffic, with enhancements to pedestrian, cycle, and bus connectivity planned. The development’s impact on the local character will be mitigated by strict design guidelines and strategic landscaping to soften the visual impact of large industrial buildings. The landscaping will also support biodiversity, ensuring a balanced and ecologically sensitive development.

The officer report accepts that there will be some ecological impact due to the site’s proximity to the RSPB Old Moor site and the current agricultural land use, but the proposed development has undergone a collaborative approach with the RSPB and Biodiversity Officer. The strategic landscaping proposals include ecology-focused design to protect and recreate habitats for species like Marsh Harrier.

The planning board is expected to make a decision on the application at their next meeting on February 18, with conditions and a S106 agreement to secure infrastructure improvements and environmental mitigations. The application is being presented to the board due to the scale of the project and public interest.