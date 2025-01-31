Plans for Brinsworth battery storage facility to be decided

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A planning application for the erection of a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Brinsworth has been recommended for approval, despite 45 letters of objection from residents.

The proposed site, which covers 0.76 hectares of land currently used for equestrian purposes, is situated between Brinsworth Road to the south and the M1 motorway to the north. The facility would consist of five battery clusters, transformers, a site office, a substation, car parking spaces, water tanks, and safety equipment, enclosed by a three-meter-high fence and an acoustic barrier to mitigate noise.

Applicants Root-Power South says the site, which is recommended for conditional approval, would provide energy storage capacity of up to 40 MW, aimed at supporting the national grid and enhancing energy sustainability. The proposal also includes a 40-year operational lifespan after which the site would be restored.

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s planning board, who will decide to approve or reject the scheme at their next meeting, has received 45 objections, including from Brinsworth Parish Council, and a petition with 75 signatures has also been submitted.

Residents have raised concerns over fire safety, loss of green field site, increased traffic during construction, noise, and the proximity of the site to schools.

Brinsworth Parish Council also expressed safety concerns, particularly regarding the potential risks associated with fires, and the site’s proximity to a bend in the road with limited visibility. The Parish Council has questioned the suitability of the location for a development of this nature.

Four letters of support for the scheme have also been submitted, arguing that the project is necessary for improving energy efficiency and sustainability in the UK. Supporters also claim that the site’s location near the M1 would minimize the impact of any noise, which would be negligible compared to the existing motorway traffic.

A report by RMBC planning officers states that national policies on renewable energy and climate adaptation justify the temporary loss of green space. The location was selected due to its proximity to existing electrical infrastructure, making it suitable for energy storage.

While the proposal is located within a green space buffer zone, planning officers acknowledge that the site does not provide any significant amenity or protection to nearby residential properties.

In a letter to Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, Chris Kirby, Chief Fire Officer for South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, made a number fire safety recommendations. These include the provision of multiple access points for firefighters, ensuring an adequate water supply for firefighting efforts, and maintaining sufficient spacing between the battery units to prevent fire spread. Additionally, the Fire Service stressed the importance of detailed emergency response plans and the installation of effective fire suppression systems on site.

RMBC’s ecology department has not objected to the scheme, noting that the applicant plans to enhance biodiversity on the site. The council’s Environmental Health team also states that noise levels from the facility would comply with regulations, provided quieter inverters and acoustic measures are installed.