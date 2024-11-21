Plans for almost 200 homes to expand new Waverley community approved
Applicant Harworth has been granted permission to build the two-storey homes on land on the southern edge of the Waverley site, adjacent to the Sheffield-Worksop-Lincoln railway line.
The site, which forms part of the larger Waverley New Community project, is one of the final parcels of land to be developed for residential use.
Of the homes, 113 – 63 per cent – will be available via affordable rent, shared ownership and first homes schemes.
Eight letters of objection were submitted by residents, who raised concerns over the potential impact of the development on the environment and existing infrastructure. Among the objections were fears of increased traffic, noise, and air pollution, particularly from the removal of trees and the ‘overdevelopment’ of the site.
One objector branded the layout of the site ‘absurd’, and others objected on the grounds of loss of wildlife, inadequate visitor parking, and a perceived lack of green space within the development.
Jane Beckett, on behalf of Harworth, told the meeting that the scheme will deliver ‘much needed’ affordable housing, and that facilities are set to open early next year, and 2,000 trees will be planted at the site to replace the ones which have been removed.
The plans were unanimously approved following a vote.
