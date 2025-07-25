Plans for 39 new homes in Darton recommended for approval despite 56 objections

Plans to build 39 new homes on land south of Coniston Avenue in Darton are set to be considered by Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council’s planning board on July 29, with officers recommending the scheme be approved.

The application, submitted by Ben Bailey Homes Ltd, outlines proposals for a mix of two, three, and four-bedroom properties on farmland located between Coniston Avenue, Sackup Lane and Pennine View.

A similar application for 48 homes was approved by the planning board in 2022, but later withdrawn before final legal agreements were completed.

The revised scheme includes 10 properties built to accessible and adaptable standards, two of which would be wheelchair adapted. Materials would match existing housing in the area, with brick exteriors and tiled roofs. The plans also include a footpath linking the site to Pennine View, and a surface water attenuation basin to the southwest, located on adjacent Green Belt land.

While the attenuation basin is technically within the Green Belt, planning officers argue it constitutes acceptable “engineering operations” that do not harm openness, in line with national planning policy.

A total of 56 public objections were received across two rounds of consultation, raising concerns over increased traffic, drainage and flood risk, lack of green space and affordable housing, as well as the impact on local services, privacy, and wildlife.

Ward councillors welcomed the reduced number of homes compared to previous proposals but echoed many of the concerns raised by residents, particularly around surface water management, visual impact, proximity to existing homes and disruption during construction.

Council planning officers, however, say the site is a sustainable location for new housing and that potential harms would be mitigated by conditions and Section 106 obligations. These include a £240,000 contribution towards school places, almost £74,000 for open space, and over £29,000 to support sustainable travel.

Although the site falls short of the council’s policy of delivering 20 per cent affordable housing equating to eight homes, an independently reviewed financial viability assessment concluded that the development could only support three affordable homes. A review clause would be included in the S106 agreement, allowing the council to capture any unexpected profits for reinvestment in affordable housing.

Ecological assessments showed the scheme would deliver a biodiversity net gain, with hedgehog highways, bat and bird boxes, and habitat enhancements planned. Existing mature trees, particularly a large oak at the south of the site, would be retained and protected during construction.

Planning officers concluded that the proposed development meets national and local planning policies and that the benefits, including new housing in a sustainable location, outweigh the concerns raised.

Councillors will decide whether to approve the plans when they meet on Monday, July. 29