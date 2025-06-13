Plans for 185 Maltby homes approved alongside £1.3m for local services

A major housing development in Maltby will go ahead after Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s planning board unanimously approved the latest phase of a 185-home scheme on land north of Tickhill Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision, made at the latest planning board meeting on June 12, grants reserved matters approval for the proposal submitted by developer Homes by Honey. This follows outline permission granted last year, which established the principle of residential development on the site.

Reserved matters approval covers detailed aspects of the scheme, including the layout, scale, appearance, and landscaping, as well as technical conditions attached to the original consent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 16-hectare site includes disused allotments, a former sports pitch, and woodland. It is situated between the former Maltby Colliery and existing housing, with parts of the land adjoining ancient woodland and designated wildlife areas.

Homes by Honey plans to build a mix of two, three, and four-bedroom homes, with 25 per cent allocated as affordable housing

Homes by Honey plans to build a mix of two, three, and four-bedroom homes, with 25 per cent allocated as affordable housing. The scheme also includes a play area, green spaces enhanced through landscaping and biodiversity measures, and electric vehicle charging points for every home. New footpath and cycle routes will be introduced, including a link to Glencairn Close.

As part of the Section 106 agreement, the developer will contribute more than £1.3 million to local infrastructure and services. This includes £181,557 for improvements to local sports facilities, £40,000 for a new cycle link, and a sustainable travel contribution of £500 per dwelling. A significant financial contribution will also support secondary and special educational needs provision.

A dedicated management company will be established to oversee the upkeep of public green space within the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme attracted 13 objections from residents concerned about the loss of green space, pressure on local schools and healthcare, and increased traffic on Tickhill Road. Others questioned the need for more housing given unsold properties nearby, and expressed concerns about the area’s changing character.

Councillor Adam Tinsley said he believed the outline permission should not have been granted because of the site’s proximity to the former pit. He added that a wider buffer zone should have been included to better separate the housing from the former industrial land, which remains ‘a long-term environmental concern’.

John Pearce, technical advisor for Homes by Honey told the meeting that the scheme would provide benefits for Maltby including affordable houses, as well as contributions towards education, sports, and cycling infrastructure.

Planning officers concluded the development aligns with local and national planning policies. They highlighted positive revisions to the scheme, including improved ecological features, softened visual impact of car parking, and a road layout designed to encourage low vehicle speeds. The revised layout also maintains a respectful buffer between new and existing homes, particularly those on Highfield Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers also confirmed that the former sports pitch on site had not been used in more than two decades and lacked basic facilities. Sport England did not object to its loss, and more than £180,000 will now be directed to enhancing off-site sports provision.