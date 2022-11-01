Hawre Haroon shared the footage which he said was recorded by his dashcam as he drove along Penistone Road on Thursday, October 27, at around 5pm. He said: “I was behind him all the way to the Wicker and I couldn’t see anything. All the people around were shaking their hands. It was shocking.”

Penistone Road is in the top 25 per cent of the UK’s most polluted locations, according to the website addresspollution.org, breaching three World Health Organisation limits for unhealthy air quality. Levels of harmful nitrogen dioxide there have been recorded at 27.08mcg/m3, which is nearly three times the WHO limit of 10mcg/m3, the air quality monitoring website shows.

The Star recently revealed Sheffield’s most polluted schools, including one where NO2 levels are more than three times the WHO limit.