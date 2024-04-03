Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters are battling a blaze at an industrial site in Sheffield, South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue have confirmed.

Five fire engines and their crews were on scene on Parkway Avenue, just off of the A57 Sheffield Parkway. The public were asked to “avoid the area”.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue (SYFR) added the blaze involved an industrial furnace inside one of the areas premises.

In a post on X, SYFR wrote: “We currently have 5 fire engines at a fire at an industrial premises on Parkway Avenue in Sheffield. Please avoid the area whilst we deal with this incident.”

They have since confirmed crews have come away from the incident.

Parkway Avenue is home to a number of industrial warehouses and business premises. It has not been confirmed which premises have been affected by the blaze.

It runs adjacent to the A57 stretch of the Sheffield Parkway and is well-served by public transport including bus services and trams - the Nunnery Square tram stop is at the western end of the road.