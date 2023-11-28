No plans to introduce ultra low emissions zone in Barnsley says council

A senior councillor says there are no plans to introduce any ultra-low emissions zones (ULEZ) in Barnsley.

Councillor James Higginbottom, cabinet member for environment and highways told last week’s (November 23) council meeting that there are no plans to introduce and such zones in the borough, in response to a question from councillor David White.

Councillor White added: “I’ve had residents from both sides of the ULEZ argument asking if it’s an option, and whilst it might be 50/50, there is a strong voice from the green element at the moment”.

An expansion of London’s ULEZ to cover all boroughs has been met with opposition, with calls to scrap the £12.50 daily fee for vehicles travelling into the capital, if they do not meet emissions standards.

The zone was first introduced in April 2019 as a means to improve air quality in the capital.