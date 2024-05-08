New jobs as pioneering centre to turn plastics into hydrogen approved in Rotherham
Newton Hydrogen Limited will utilise an empty building at the Magna Science Adventure Centre to apply pyrolysis technology to generate green hydrogen from up to 13,000 tonnes of plastic per year which is not suitable for recycling and would go to landfill.
Consultants say green hydrogen can be used as fuel by some vehicles, such as bin lorries, which then do not produce certain emissions which harm air quality.
The applicants say that the scheme will create up to 35 jobs, and that the recycling centre will later be available for visitors to view from a platform.
Two lorries would deliver up to 40 tonnes of plastic waste each day, with deliveries restricted to between 7am and 5pm – though the site will operate 24/7.
The proposal will be a test production facility, and not a fully commercial facility.
A separate hazardous substances consent will be sought for permission to store hydrogen on the site, and outline safety procedures.
A report by RMBC planners states: “The proposal will utilise an existing vacant area within the easternmost section of the main Magna building.
"The planning application does not contain detailed information relating to the storage of the hydrogen gas or on site safety procedures. It is understood that a separate Hazardous Substances Consent will be sought. It is...recommended that any hydrogen storage be prevented by condition, until the necessary permitting arrangements are in place.”