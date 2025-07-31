New homes approved for Oxspring ‘grey belt’ site despite flood and woodland concerns

A housing scheme on ‘grey belt’ land in Oxspring has been granted planning permission, despite ongoing concerns from residents about its environmental impact and flood risk.

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council has formally approved plans to build six homes on land west of Millstones, off Sheffield Road.

The site, bordered by the River Don, mature woodland, and existing housing,has a complex planning history. At least six similar proposals have been refused or dismissed at appeal over the past three decades, including as recently as December 2024.

However, changes to national planning policy introduced in the latest version of the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) have prompted a fresh assessment. The site is now being classed as “grey belt”, a sub-category of Green Belt land that may be appropriate for development in specific circumstances.

The development includes a mix of detached and semi-detached homes, landscaping, access roads and a double garage, but permission is tied to a 27-point list of strict conditions covering biodiversity, tree protection, contamination, drainage and flood resilience.

The conditions include a five-metre-wide scrub buffer to prevent encroachment onto the riverbank; ‘no-dig” construction methods near the woodland to protect tree roots; integrated bat and bird boxes, invertebrate shelters and hedgehog highways across all plots; and flood-resistant construction, with homes set at a minimum elevation of 176m AOD and no ground floor sleeping accommodation.

The scheme also requires a full biodiversity gain plan to be submitted and approved before work can begin, which is a new legal requirement under the Environment Act.

Although council planning officers backed the scheme, some residents had objected due to the site’s proximity to protected habitats, concerns over increased flood risk, and the wider principle of developing on countryside land that, while not officially Green Belt, carries restrictions under the ‘grey belt’ designation.

Conditions also limit construction hours, ban burning on site, and require detailed monitoring of lighting and ecological activity. Any breach could result in enforcement action.

The developer now has three years to begin work or risk the permission expiring. Biodiversity, drainage and ecology plans must all be approved before ground is broken.