Neighbourhoods set for more litter cleaning, weeding and extra bins in £3.6m clean up scheme

Neighbourhoods in Barnsley are set for a spring clean as Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council proposes to spend more than £3.5m on pavement sweeping, planters, new bins and litter clearance.

The council’s ‘love where you live’ programme will enhance six areas in the borough, which have not been named in a report detailing the scheme.

Each council ward will also be given £25,000 for high profile community projects, such as upgrades to parks, new public seating, or other initiatives that improve neighbourhoods.

The funding will be used to recruit six new staff members who will focus on environmental maintenance, increase the frequency of street sweeping in hotspot litter areas, enhance weed control measures, revitalise 128 planters across the borough and add 40 new bins in high traffic areas.

The love where you live campaign will also encourage residents to take part in volunteering and community-led initiatives. Funding will also be set aside for cultural and arts projects.

A report to the council’s cabinet states: “This work is in response to local people’s feedback about how they feel about their local areas.

“The proposals also include a response to handling hate, abuse or bullying comments, misinformation and disinformation across our communities, which is due to be supported by anticipated national guidance.”