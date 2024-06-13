Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters have been sent to a major South Yorkshire bank building

Firefighters have arrived outside a major South Yorkshire bank this morning.

Two fire engines from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have been reported outside the Nat West branch on Hight Street, Doncaster today, with eyewitnesses describing the building as being evacuated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire engines outside the Nat West on Doncaster High Street this morning | Submitted

One eyewitness said: “"The bank shut down and everyone left around 10.20am

"There are three fire engines outside but at the moment things seem pretty calm to be honest."