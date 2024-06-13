Nat West Doncaster High Street: Fire engines outside major South Yorkshire bank site

Firefighters have been sent to a major South Yorkshire bank building

Firefighters have arrived outside a major South Yorkshire bank this morning.

Two fire engines from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have been reported outside the Nat West branch on Hight Street, Doncaster today, with eyewitnesses describing the building as being evacuated.

Fire engines outside the Nat West on Doncaster High Street this morning
Fire engines outside the Nat West on Doncaster High Street this morning | Submitted

One eyewitness said: “"The bank shut down and everyone left around 10.20am

"There are three fire engines outside but at the moment things seem pretty calm to be honest."

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have responded to a request for details, saying they were called at 10:06am, and it had been logged as a false alarm.

