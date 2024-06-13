Nat West Doncaster High Street: Fire engines outside major South Yorkshire bank site
and live on Freeview channel 276
Firefighters have arrived outside a major South Yorkshire bank this morning.
Two fire engines from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have been reported outside the Nat West branch on Hight Street, Doncaster today, with eyewitnesses describing the building as being evacuated.
One eyewitness said: “"The bank shut down and everyone left around 10.20am
"There are three fire engines outside but at the moment things seem pretty calm to be honest."
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have responded to a request for details, saying they were called at 10:06am, and it had been logged as a false alarm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.